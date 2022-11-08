A total of 27 young bulls have graduated into LIC's artificial breeding bull teams this spring, including Jersey bull Careys CM Lexicon S2J (pictured). Photo / Supplied

A record number of young bulls have joined LIC's elite bull teams this spring, with 27 bulls making the cut and ready to help sire the next generation of profitable and efficient dairy cows.



The 2018-born bulls secured their spot in the team after their superior performance, which was predicted by genomics, was validated by herd testing data from their first crop of daughters, which are now being milked on farms nationwide.



LIC livestock selection manager Simon Worth says the co-op's continued investment into genomic science is helping to drive profitability on farms by identifying elite artificial breeding sires at a young age.



"With genomics, we combine a bull's DNA and ancestry information to get a more reliable prediction of its performance at a young age. We've been investing and refining the use of genomics in our breeding programme for decades, and this year's graduation rate is a testament that this cutting-edge science is delivering results and predicting star performers with accuracy."



Simon says this time of year is always a highlight for his team, which is responsible for LIC's breeding scheme; from the contract matings through to selecting young bulls to join the co-op's Sire Proving Scheme.



"It's a phenomenal graduation rate, there's no doubt about it. We're really pleased that these selected graduating bulls were sired by 17 different bulls so in addition to turbocharging the genetic merit of our Premier Sires teams, they're also ensuring genetic diversity.

Simon says being selected for a Premier Sires bull team is no easy feat.

"The bar is set extremely high, and rightly so. When we select our bulls, it's first and foremost about how they rank on Breeding Worth (BW). If they tick that box, we then assess them for a range of other traits farmers are looking for in their cows.

"The addition of these bulls is based on extreme indexes, and a balance of production efficiency, udder conformation and management traits that help farmers breed better cows."

Simon says using elite bulls to sire the next generation of replacements is an important tool to help farmers tackle climate challenges.

"Breeding the best cows, faster, is key to helping farmers remain profitable and sustainable. A strong focus on herd improvement and consistent use of high-BW bull teams will deliver results on farm by breeding cows that produce more and are more emissions-efficient."

Simon says not only did this year's Spring bull graduates break a LIC record, but they made an impact on the industry's Ranking of Active Sires (RAS) list, which ranks bulls from all breeding companies according to their Breeding Worth.

Of the top 30 bulls across all breeds*, 13 are the co-op's new Spring bulls with two of the new graduates occupying the No.1 and No.2 spots – KiwiCross bulls Gordons Flash-Gordon and Schraders Trader.

Dairy herds across the country will be using these genetically superior young bulls for mating now through LIC's range of Premier Sires bull teams.

"The beauty of our fresh semen service means we can select a bull to join a team one day and his genetics can arrive on farm the next day for insemination, so we can deliver that genetic improvement on farm almost immediately for farmers to capitalise on."

*Data as of October 28 Animal Evaluation run

LIC's Spring bulls who joined the Premier Sires teams in October

(AB code followed by bull name)

Holstein Friesian

119074BALANTIS MG TIGER-ET S2F

119002BELLAMYS DM GALANT-ET S1F

119012FANANA BM EXCELLENT S2F

119018PEMBERTON MA POTION S2F

119014BUELIN BM EQUATOR S2F

119041ROYSON MG CURRENCY S3F

119035TAFTS RHR ORDAIN S3F

119015BUELIN MG GLACIER

119008POTO GR CHOICE S1F

119034TAFTS RHD OFFICER-ET S2F

119094TRONNOCO BBV SNIPER

119081BUSY BROOK CONVICT-ET S1F

119079BUSY BROOK DEALER-ET S2F

KiwiCross

519023PAYNES PUBLISHER-ET

519034GORDONS FLASH-GORDON

519074RHANTANA OUTBOUND

519021PAYNES PLATINUM-ET

519069VAN STRAALENS DEFENDER

519089SCHRADERS TRADER

519020PAYNES PROFESSOR-ET

519078BURGESS PRESTIGE-ET

519010BALANTIS TEMPEST-ET

Jersey

319035CAREYS CM LEXICON S2J

319066TIRONUI GB MONTAGE-ET

319037OKURA TIRONUI BT MARCO ET

319023CRESCENT MISTY DAWSON

319013TIRONUI BASTILLE MINISTER



