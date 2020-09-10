Thirty-five-year-old prop Carl Carmichael is set to add to his 35 games for King Country this season. Photo / Mike Scott

Although the Heartland Championship for 2020 was cancelled due to Covid-19, the majority of the Heartland teams have still organised fixtures against each other.

On Monday, the King Country Rams announced their 2020 squad with their first split training of the year taking place on Tuesday.

The Northern and Eastern players trained at Taupō while the Western and Southern players trained at Waitete.

Former Waikato and Irish halfback Isaac Boss is the head coach. Assisting Boss will be former King Country, Manawatu and Waikato player Dan Alofa.

Waitomo's Dion Pye, 18, is one of the new members of the Rams squad and was absolutely stoked to be called upon.

"I know it's a huge honour to be able to represent the King Country so I'm keen for the season ahead," said Dion.

"I played for Waitomo this year, which definitely helped improve my game having good teammates around me. I would like to try get into the Heartland under 19's next year, that would be awesome but I've just got to keep training and stay humble."

Last year's captain, prop Carl Carmichael, 35, returns to add to his 35 games for the province.

For King Country, this season is all about celebrating the importance of grassroots rugby and highlighting some of their traditional games.

Their first game of the season is against Bay of Plenty Academy on home soil at Te Kūiti on September 19.

2020 KING COUNTRY RAMS SQUAD – (*DENOTES NEW CAP):

Mosese Baravilala*, Nick Barnes (9 caps), Carl Carmichael (35), Joe Caruki*, Ethan Christensen (1), Jimmy Davy*, Jesse Douglas (5), Cruise Dunster (2), Leveson Gower*, Dion Havea*, Creedence Lingman*, Josevata Malimoce*, Manawa Owens (6), Dion Pye*, Joe Perawiti (27), Mohi Roberts*, Sam Robinson*, Kieron Rollinson (15), Dan Ross (6), Bobby Sharp*, Dion Schreiber*, Nathaniel Smith (5), Sam Stewart*, Reeve Satherley*, Steve Te Moananui (21), Dan Towler (4), Sam Trangmar (2), Stephan Turner (23), Ratu Vosaki (18), Sisa Vosaki (13), Liam Wano*

RAMS 2020 FIXTURES:

Saturday, September 19 King Country v Bay of Plenty Academy at Te Kūiti

Saturday, September 26 Wairarapa Bush v King Country at Masterton

Saturday, October 3 East Coast v King Country at Ōpōtiki

Saturday, October 10 King Country v Wanganui at Taumarunui