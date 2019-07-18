Any government review that requires a risk management plan to curtail public discussion deserves a second look. And when the reason for stifling discussion seems to be it might "lead to changes in tax exemption"... and when the 25-member advisory group requests a different approach but is denied, the question is bound to surface: What is the Minister afraid of?

The answer is clear and is stressed five times in the cabinet briefing paper: "There must be no debate on the definition of charitable purpose". The Minister knows that in a secular society he must eventually face the problem of

