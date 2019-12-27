Swimmers were waiting outside when Whanganui East Pool opened for the summer season.

While there were big crowds watching the Cemetery Circuit motorcycle racing on Boxing Day, more than 100 people headed to the pool instead for its summer season opening day.

"We had a busy first day and we're expecting plenty today as well," lifeguard Lexia Blackstock said on Friday.

"The hydroslide opens at 1pm so there will be plenty of kids turning up then."

Blackstock said she had worked at Whanganui East Pool every summer for about 15 years.

"As long as the weather is good, it's always busy.

"People love being able to swim in an outdoor pool and now that a lot of the school pools have closed, it's the only place for kids to have that experience."

Blackstock is one of five lifeguards working at the pool, along with a manager.

Xaviera Manley-Green is working her first summer at Whanganui East Pool.

"I previously worked at the Hawera Aquatic Centre and I enjoyed that.

"It was a great day yesterday and I think I'll enjoy working here for the summer."

Otago law student Jeanne-Marie Bonnet is enjoying a Christmas break in her home town and making the most of the brilliant weather with a dip in her favourite pool.

"The Splash Centre is great, but you can't beat a nice outdoor pool on a summer day," Bonnet said.

"I've been coming here since I was at primary school and it's a nice, relaxing way to spend my holiday."

The former Whanganui High School student plans to head back to Dunedin in mid-January to complete a summer school course on intellectual property law.

"I hope to get quite a few swims in before I head back."

The Whanganui East Pool complex on Tinirau St has a 33m outdoor pool, learner pool, hydroslide, diving board, barbecue and picnic areas, lawn area and shade structures to shelter from the sun.

Pool hours and prices

• The pool is open from 11am to 6pm Monday to Thursday and 11am to 5pm on

Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

• Entry charges are $3.50 for adults, $3 for students and gold card holders, $2.50 for children and $2 for a hydroslide pass. There is a $1 charge for pre-schoolers and spectators.