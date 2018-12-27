It's time to slip and slide into summer as the Wh​anganui East pool officially opens for the season.

A section of the main pool was roped off for people to "bomb" into the water while the slide also proved popular for the pool's opening day on Thursday.

"It's been slow but it's been steady, I guess because there's other stuff on and the weather," Splash Centre operations manager Melody Tamou said.

"But it's been good."

The Whanganui East Pool will remain open daily until March but its closing date is yet to be determined.

"Depending on the weather - but we reckon it'll be a long summer," Tamou said. "It'll probably be to the middle or end of March."

The pool is open from 11am-6pm, Monday to Thursday and 11am to 5pm, Friday to Sunday.

On all public holidays it will be open from 12pm to 5pm.

Meanwhile, the hyrdroslide is in operation from 1pm to 3pm every day.

Entry is $3.50 for adults, $2.50 for 5-16-year-olds and $1 for pre-schoolers and spectators. The hydroslide is $2.