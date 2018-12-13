Treaty bill reading

The third reading of Ngāti Tūwharetoa's Treaty settlement bill took place in Parliament yesterday. The Lake Taupō and Central Plateau iwi numbers 36,000. It will receive financial and commercial redress of $25 million, and cultural redress, including funds totalling $3.95m, to support its cultural and environmental revitalisation. It will also have 32 sites of cultural significance returned.

Elevator running

The Durie Hill elevator is back up and running. The elevator has been out of action after a cable snapped in September and significant repairs have been carried out. The lift opened to the public at 8am yesterday.

Lakes unsafe

Both Dudding and Wiritoa lakes are unsafe for swimming this week. The bluegreen algae level in each is twice the maximum recommended for water contact. Warning signs are in place.

Fireworks petition

Green MP Gareth Hughes received a petition seeking to ban the private sale of fireworks at Parliament this week. The petition had 18,000 signatures.

Bike park opening

The community bike park at Springvale park will be officially opened tomorrow morning.