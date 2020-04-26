Northlanders will get greater freedom including hunting, surfing, fishing as lockdown eases to level 3 but with some strict bubble limitations.

Lockdown goes into level 3 at 11.59pm tonight and the government is warning people to take precautions as some schools and businesses open under non-contact rules.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has warned Kiwis: "Stay home. If you are not at work, school, exercising or getting essentials, then you must be at home, the same as at level 4."

However, yesterday the Government said people over 70 would also have the same extra freedoms as everyone else under alert level 3, including driving to a nearby beach or swimming from the shore - even though they are at greater risk of dying from Covid-19.

Elderly New Zealanders were being asked to be "especially careful" as restrictions eased.

"Obviously age is one determinant of risk, but people over 70 are perfectly able to make these judgments for themselves," Seniors Minister Tracey Martin said.

For those wanting to get back to nature, level 3 can't come soon enough, but there are concerns over social distancing as people rush to extend their bubbles.

Keen fisherman Mike Burgin from Top Catch Whangārei said although fishing was allowed it was not from a boat or off the rocks meaning jetties and wharves would become popular and possibly crowded.

"I'd say it will be a bit of chaos at local wharves and social distancing will go out the window with everyone keen to get a line in the water."

Surfcasting off the beach is allowed along with jetties and wharves but not off the rocks or from a boat in level 3. Photo / File

Surfing NZ board member and longtime Sandy Bay surfer Pauline Pullman expected the beach carpark to be crowded and the 2 metre social distancing would be an issue.

"There will be a lot of people running around and I don't know how the carpark will operate in terms of social distancing. It will be interesting to see."

Pullman had adhered strictly to the no surf policy during lockdown and was keen to get in the water tomorrow.

"I'll try and pick when the waves are their best. I could be out there three times during the day."

The Government were succinct in their instructions to surfers: "If you are an experienced surfer, you can go to your local break. If you're not experienced, don't surf."

Not only will hunters be keen to get out and run off some steam, hunting dogs would also relish the release said Northland Pig Hunting Club secretary Victor Shortland.

"For Northlanders especially it's how people get a lot of their food, so there will be a lot of really keen hunters out there, including me," Shortland said.

However, he said it was important that people stayed with people in their bubble and adhered to social distancing.

"What has happened overseas is pretty graphic. Some countries are like a war zone with the number of deaths. We all have a social responsibility and it's not just about ourselves but taking care of vulnerable people in our community."

Hunting was permitted on private property under alert level 3 but there is a blanket ban on hunting on public or conservation land.

But there are a number of restrictions for those who choose to hunt on private land – hunters will not be allowed to go on overnight trips or use quad bikes or helicopters, and they must stay within their region and stick to their bubble.

The start of the duck hunting season, on Saturday, May 2, has been postponed by two weeks.

The Covid 19 website also said: "Now is not the time to take up new activities, or expose yourself or your bubble to any risk. Use your common sense – stay local, stay safe."

Boating, yachting and any team sports or training were not allowed.

From the Ministry of Health:

Alert Level 3 bubbles

At alert level 3 we have to stay in our bubbles.

Sticking to our bubbles in alert level 4 has helped us break the chain of transmission and get the number of new Covid-19 cases down to single figures.

But we have more to do.

Alert level 3 restrictions are a little more relaxed but still strict enough to make sure we stamp out Covid-19.

The bottom line is to keep your bubble small.

Can I extend my bubble?

You can slightly extend your household bubble, but keep it local, small and exclusive. For example, you could add close family/whānau members, a caregiver, or someone who needs care, or a couple or single person if they live alone.

What if someone from another household starts feeling unwell?

Anyone who feels unwell should immediately self-isolate from others in their extended bubble.

What is a shared bubble arrangement?

A shared bubble includes children in shared custody arrangements, who can move between households if in the same community. A shared bubble can work the same way in alert level 3 or 4.

How many people can I add to my current bubble?

You can add 1-2 people, for instance your elderly parent or parents who live in their bubble.

Can I extend my bubble to include all my grandparents?

No, if all your grandparents live in two or more bubbles at the moment. Yes, if all your grandparents live in one bubble at the moment. You can only add 1-2 people to your bubble and two individual bubbles can join together but not three or more bubbles.

Can I extend my bubble to include friends?

Yes, you can extend your bubble to include 1-2 friends who live together in one bubble. Make sure your bubble is only linking up with one other bubble.

Can I extend my bubble to two friends, who each live in separate houses?

No, you can only extend your bubble to include one other household.

Can my sibling and I both extend our bubbles to include our elderly parent?

No, just one sibling can extend a bubble to include your elderly parent. Two individual bubbles can join together but not three bubbles.

Can I expand my bubble to include my girlfriend, who lives in a different house?

Yes, if her household and your household are the only two joining together. And so long as her household has 1-2 people in it.

Can I expand my bubble to include my elderly aunt who lives in another town?

No, you can only extend your bubble to households in your local area. We're still keeping things local to limit travel.

I'm a hospital worker. Can I extend my bubble to my neighbour who has a chronic illness?

Vulnerable people, including those with chronic illnesses, need to be even more vigilant about protecting themselves from catching Covid-19. It might be better if your neighbour chooses to join another bubble.

Can I leave a bubble if I'm unsafe?

Yes. If the situation in your bubble is unsafe you can leave your bubble immediately, and seek help. If possible, ask a trusted neighbour or friend for help, then call Police or Women's Refuge.

Can I visit friends or family, or have visitors?

No. You should avoid contact with anyone outside your bubble, except if you need to go to work or school, or while accessing essential services. Don't invite or allow social visitors, such as friends, family and whānau, to enter your home.