Firstgas and Taranaki Rugby representatives at the Urenui Sportsground which will play host a blockbuster Yarrows Taranaki Bulls preseason match on Friday, August 2.

A North Taranaki town will host a Bunnings NPC preseason match.

On Friday, August 2, the Urenui Sportsground will host the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls and Bay of Plenty for the rugby championship preseason game, sponsored by Firstgas.

This year’s match follows last year’s Yarrows Centenary Match in Manaia, with Firstgas and Taranaki Rugby partnering to bring the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls to another Taranaki township.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Mike Sandle said he was rapt to announce the Urenui match.

“The Urenui Sportsground truly is a stunning terraced venue and Friday, August 2 is shaping up as a day to remember for the people of northern Taranaki. We are thrilled to have the support of Firstgas, whose backing has enabled us to take a Yarrows Taranaki Bulls match to Urenui for the first time.”

He said Dennis Wheeler Earthmoving and Expert Turf have worked hard to get the grounds refurbished following the Urenui Rodeo.

Firstgas is part of Clarus, formerly Firstgas Group, which has pipeline operations, including the Maui pipeline in North Taranaki.

Clarus chief executive Paul Goodeve said the company is pleased to help bring the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls to Urenui for the North Taranaki community to enjoy.

A Captains Run, kids’ coaching clinic and pre-match Rippa Rugby match are scheduled in Urenui during the week leading up to the big game.

Goodeve said the company’s daily operations touch many communities around North Taranaki.

“We work in partnership with those living and working around our pipelines and we value these relationships. Bringing a big game to Urenui is just one way to show appreciation.”

The family of Yarrows Taranaki Bulls lock Tom Franklin previously farmed in North Taranaki, and Franklin said he was excited about first-class rugby being played in the district.

“My father played for the Tainui Rugby Club just up the road from Urenui in Mokau, getting an opportunity to play for the Amber at Blacks at Urenui would be special for me and my family. Mum tells me that there was a strong community connection with everyone in the area through rugby. I am sure the game will be a great day out for locals young and old.”

Tickets for the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls historic Urenui matchday go on sale to the public via www.ticketek.co.nz on Thursday, May 24 at 9am.



