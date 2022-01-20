Declan, 2, and his brother Cormac, 5, liked seeing the 1965 MG B.

Declan, 2, and his brother Cormac, 5, liked seeing the 1965 MG B.

A blast from the past rolled into Inglewood on Thursday.

Around 500 vehicles lined the main drag for the Vero International Festival of Historic Motoring street party.

After watching the cars zoom by on Taranaki roads, the public had the chance to get up close and personal with the vintage vehicles.

Carmac, 5, and his brother Declan, 2, O'Leary had been watching the cars drive past all week.

Carmac says he and his brother were in Stratford before the event and spotted the cars at Pioneer Village.

"We really like open-top cars but I quite liked 1965 MG B we found. It was a nice colour and looked pretty awesome."

Dylan Jackson, 6, getting his face painted.

As well as a chance to see the cars, children also had plenty of activities to keep them entertained with a Kids Zone.

From bouncy castles, face painting, to a magic show, there was something for everyone.

Dylan Jackson, 6, got his face painted at the event.

"We had looked at all the cars and then we found the Kids Zone. My brother and I both had our faces painted. I had a Spider-Man mask painted on mine."

Jenny Jackson with her and her husband's 1954 MG TF.

Jenny and her husband john Jackson travelled from Wellington to be part of the festival.

Jenny says the couple have had their 1954 MG TF for 10 years.

"We have two Rileys, one from 1950 and the other from 1963. We always wanted an open-top so we purchased this from Auckland 10 years ago. It was done up in 1979 and hasn't been touched since then. It's good on roads and always keeps up with the traffic."

Jenny and John have enjoyed cruising Taranaki's roads, with the couple regularly visiting the region each year.

"We brought our caravan from up these ways so each year we bring it here for its check-up. One of the things I always like is seeing the mountain and this time we've been blessed as we've seen it every day."

Jared and his sister Jasmine Dacombe with the DeLorean DMC12.

One of the popular cars at the event was the DeLorean DMC12, which features in the Back to the Future series.

Jared Dacombe and his sister Jasmine travelled up from Nelson in the vehicle and Jared says the car always turns heads.

"It's not a car I can take if I want to get somewhere quickly. I always have people stopping me to have a look but I don't mind at all, it's a pretty cool car."

Cooper Simmons, 10, sitting in the DeLorean DMC12

Jared and Jasmine came to the street party in their Back to the Future inspired get-up complete with Marty McFly's hoverboard and Dr Emmett Brown's googles.

Cooper Simmons, 10, says seeing the car was a highlight of his.

"It's such a cool car and I even got to sit in it."