Toko School's room 5 class, teacher Gemma Stone and Stratford High School head girl Mackenzie Caskey, cultural leader Ephraim Ingram and head boy Bryan Adams. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Toko School pupils gave up their play time for a week, to support a charitable organisation.

Teacher Gemma Smith said for the last week of term one, tamariki in room five ran for a cause, completing their own Relay for Life event to raise funds for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

“In term one we worked towards our green star which is about giving back to the community.

“My own kids took part in this year’s Relay for Life event. Unfortunately, as a class we missed the event as we were on camp that week. We talked about doing our own small-scale event, and came up with this.

“Each day of the week, they ate their lunch and then rather than going to play, they ran or walked laps of the field.”

She said as well as supporting those in need, the event was also a learning opportunity.

“The pupils wrote a proposal to the principal. They had to write about how they’d make the event safe and all the positives it has. They learnt all about what needs to be organised and done to host an event.”

Smith said one day of the week-long event, Stratford High School head boy Bryan Adams, head girl Mackenzie Caskey, cultural leader Ephraim Ingram and their principal Cameron Stone ran the course alongside the Toko pupils.

“Ephraim and Mackenzie used to go to this school so having them back was quite special. It was also lovely that Bryan and Cameron came along as well to take part and support the kids.”

The pupils asked family and friends to sponsor them for the week.

“Every little bit helps the Taranaki Cancer Society. We’re so thankful to those who donated.”

She said the class set a goal of walking 300km.

“The class walked a total of 514.8km between them this week and smashed their goal. They have been so positive and motivated all week - I am so proud of them.”



















