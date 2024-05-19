The Taranaki Cancer Society Relay for Life committee is searching for more members. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Taranaki Cancer Society Relay for Life committee is searching for more members. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Taranaki Cancer Society is searching for more Relay For Life committee members.

Event co-ordinator Lisa Russell said the committee team was the “volunteer powerhouse” behind the annual Relay for Life event.

“The committee helps organise the event, promotion, logistics, team engagement, entertainment organisation. There’s something for everyone. The committee meets monthly from October until April as they believe strongly in planning ahead to make the event a success.”

She said Relay for Life – Te Ara Toiora, which takes place at the Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre, gives everyone a chance to celebrate people who have or have had cancer and the people who care for them.

“They can also remember loved ones lost to cancer and fight back by raising awareness and funds for the Cancer Society.”

She said being a Relay for Life committee member was a great way to give back to the community.

“It is our biggest fundraiser outside of Daffodil Day and consistently raises more than $100,000, supporting cancer patients in the Taranaki region. Relay For Life supports patients by providing transport to and from treatment, free counselling services, direct financial assistance for travel and accommodation, cancer information resources, funding lifesaving cancer research, and more.”

For more information, contact Lisa Russell on 027 215 2625 or email fundraising.tar@cancercd.org.nz