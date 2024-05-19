The Stratford District Council building on Miranda Street. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It was a long day at the office for Stratford District Council’s elected members and senior staff as they deliberated on the council’s Long-term plan (LTP) 2024-34.

All councillors were present for the meeting, bar Clive Tongaawhikau.

Aside from short breaks for lunch and dinner, staff and councillors were at the council table for 10 hours. Mayor Neil Volzke said the as the plan needed to be finalised that day, in time for it to be checked by auditors before coming back to council for adoption.

“We had to keep going though to meet the LTP timeline we had set.”

“It sure was a long day,” Volzke said.

“We started at 10am and went through to around 9pm. Elected members needed the time to ensure they had the chance to express their views and debate the issues.”

The day started with a public hearing for people who had chosen to speak to their submissions.

Of the 15 submitters who had indicated their preference to speak to their original submission, 13 turned up on the day.

Councillors then began the process of reviewing and deliberating on all the submissions received.

Volzke was pleased with the number of submissions received.

“Only a week or two earlier we had only a handful of submissions, but after some publicity asking for more community input we ended up with 80 submissions. I think that was a great response and I thank those who made submissions.”

Submissions covered a wide range of topics, and a wide range of views. All submissions are available for viewing on the council website.

By the time councillors had finalised the LTP, the final rate increase for the first year of the plan was 15.48 per cent, just .2 per cent lower than had been indicated in the draft LTP.

The narrowness of that margin doesn’t surprise Volzke.

“The fact that, outwardly at least, few changes are made [during the deliberations] is more a reflection of the fact elected members got it right in the first place... When changes are made, it usually has resulted from a submitter making a new suggestion or putting up a better alternative idea [that we can] incorporate into the plan.”

The meeting was chaired by deputy mayor Min McKay, who said the submissions covered a wide range of topics.

“A variety of ideas and information from our community and beyond was included in the submissions, which had us discussing the ins and outs of the plan in great detail until late in the evening.”

The future of the old TSB Pool building was determined at the meeting. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Old TSB pool building ‘buggered’

Councillor Grant Boyde didn’t pull any punches when it came to sharing his opinion on the future of the old TSB pool complex. Several submitters had argued against council’s proposed plan to demolish it, with suggestions of it being used as an indoor sports facility, a skate park, a trampoline park or an indoor play space.

Boyde said the building needed pulling down, not repurposing.

“I can’t see any point for it to be repurposed. It’s buggered.”

Councillor Annette Dudley moved a motion in favour of the building being demolished, and councillor Amanda Harris seconded it.

“While I would love to have seen it able to be repurposed, and I totally agree an indoor training centre for sports would be great, but unfortunately the building is well past it’s use by date and it is unsafe,” said Dudley.

Harris said she would like council officers to ensure any salvageable parts of the building were offered up for recycling or repurposing before it was demolished.

Volzke said he appreciated many submitters had been in favour of the building being reused, thinking the building still had life in it.

“Outwardly it looks to be in good nick... once you get inside though, you see that is not the case. I can’t think of anything worse to repurpose than a concrete hole in the ground... with a rusting structure holding the roof up...”

Councillor Jono Erwood argued in favour of giving potential purchasers an option to buy it before demolition began.

“I know I’ll get smacked down... but it’s a facility that potentially could be reused and I think we would be remiss not to explore that.”

Erwood was correct in thinking he wouldn’t find much agreement around the table, with just himself and one other councillor voting against the motion.

‘Climate change is a money-making scam’

Some submitters raised concerns about climate change, with a written submission from Mary Dey stating “I am convinced it is another money-making scam like Y2K was”.

Another submitter, Mike Procter, said enough wasn’t being done.

“I am pleased to see that at last Stratford District Council acknowledge that climate change exists and are starting to consider it, albeit limited to writing policy... Climate change needs urgent action not policies and procedures.”

Councillors agreed with the wording put forward by council staff, of a response to be sent to submitters who had mentioned climate change. The response stated there are specific expectations set by central government around local councils’ role in climate action.

“Climate change responses are proposed to be woven into a sustainability policy and strategy.”

Stratford District councillors decided to get War Memorial Centre to the minimum level required to no longer be considered earthquake prone or an earthquake risk in year five of the Long Term Plan. Photo / Ilona Hanne

‘We have an obligation to keep people safe’

Council’s proposed earthquake strengthening of both the TET Multi-Sports Centre and the War Memorial Hall was the subject of a lot of submissions.

“Fifteen years ago these buildings were all considered perfectly safe... if there was an earthquake that was severe enough to bring these buildings down, we really would have a problem,” wrote John Sheed.

Overall understanding of earthquake impacts and design requirements had significantly improved since the Christchurch earthquake council CEO Sven Hanne said.

“Maybe people don’t expect one here, but people in Christchurch thought the same.”

Councillor Ellen Hall said elected members had a duty of care to residents.

“We have an obligation to keep people safe.”

Councillors knew the condition of the buildings, she said, meaning they knew the risk.

“I don’t think we should look to the past, but to the future. It’s not an if something will happen, it’s a when.”

Councillors agreed to strengthen the TET multi-sport stadium to enable the building to be used as a civil defence centre, and to strengthen the War Memorial Centre to the minimum level required to no longer be considered earthquake prone or an earthquake risk. The work on the multi-sport stadium will commence in year 3 of the LTP, and the work on the war memorial centre in year 5.

Stratford's Brecon Rd bridge project is a step closer after elected members voted in favour of bringing the project forward by a few years. Photo / Ilona Hanne

‘This goes against our back to basics message’

The Brecon Rd Bridge project was brought forward from year 4 of the LTP to year 2 on the condition that Waka Kotahi approve co-funding. The amendment to the original plan was put forward by Councillor Ellen Hall, and seconded by Councillor Erwood.

It would help with connectivity between the north and south ends of town, said Erwood.

The project had been “on the cards” for a long time, Hall said.

“So let’s get it done. It is good for our community and supports future growth.”

Councillor John Sandford said from “all my years on council” he knew from experience rates rarely went down.

“They go up, so it’s not going to get cheaper later.”

Councillor Matt Watt spoke against the motion.

“This goes against our back to basics message. I don’t support us spending money on a bridge we don’t need.”

Councillor Vaughan Jones was in favour of bringing it forward, as long as the funding was there.

The $6 million the project would cost was “nothing compared to the $7.2m loan to Stratford Park”.

He didn’t believe council would ever get the money back from the Stratford Park loan, he added.

Watt, along with Grant Boyde and Steve Beck voted against the motion, with the other eight at the table voting in favour.

A rainbow crossing was proposed in one submission.

Rainbow crossing proposed: ‘I’ve got plenty of white paint’

In response to a suggestion of a rainbow crossing being added to the town, councillor Ellen Hall said she thought it was a great opportunity “to have a good discussion”.

“I’ve got lots of white paint,” said councillor Steve Beck.

One submitter suggested the glockenspiel's Elizabethan theme wasn't the most appropriate.

Edwardian rather than Elizabethan?

Architect Peter Reed spoke at the hearing, asking councillors to consider a review of the design of the glockenspiel. The original town clock, which was demolished in the 1960s was of an Edwardian design, he said.

“That, rather than an Elizabethan design, would be more appropriate for the town.”

As well as a review of the outward design of the glockenspiel, he was also in favour of moving it to Prospero Place, something Councillor Boyde agreed with.

“I’m smiling because while I know I am fighting a losing battle, I agree the glockenspiel should be moved to Prospero Place.”

Boyde assured his fellow councillors the hearing was the first time he had met Reed.

“I didn’t get him to come in and say this, but a great submission and great thinking.”

As earthquake strengthening of the glockenspiel was in year 10 of the LTP, the final decision would be made by a future council, CEO Sven Hanne said.

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the chief executive of Stratford District Council.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.



