The Taranaki Regional Council has adopted its plan for 2024-2034.

Taranaki ratepayers face a higher rates bill this year, with the regional council adopting an overall rate increase of 16.3 per cent for 2024-25.

The rates increase and the Taranaki Regional Council’s long-term plan were adopted today. As well as the rates rise for 2024-25, ratepayers will also have an increase of 13.23 per cent in the plan’s second year, and 10.19 per cent in the third.

The plan includes additional funding to be used over 10 years to safeguard the region’s biodiversity, deliver freshwater improvements, and address climate change.

Of the funding, $4.04 million is allocated for freshwater monitoring, $915,000 for improving climate science, $440,000 for the council to co-ordinate biodiversity work across the region, and $540,000 to improve resource management.

The council will create a regional spatial plan to guide development across Taranaki; try to enhance freshwater management, improve climate science and reduce the council’s emissions, maintain the existing possum control self-help programme, and review the Taranaki biodiversity strategy.

The towards predator-free Taranaki programme will still receive funding and the zero possum project has changed to keeping possums at very low levels.

The zero possum project will continue for 18 months using reserves from towards predator-free Taranaki funding with a decision by the Government on predator-free 2050 funding expected during that time.

Taranaki Regional Council chair Charlotte Littlewood said the council was looking to the future with the plan and how it could address the challenges the region was facing.

“There’s funding for our key environmental work programmes to ensure we build on the council’s freshwater and biodiversity mahi and we’ve responded to our community’s feedback on responding to the threat from climate change.”

She said the council received a great response from the community.

“Nearly 340 people gave their feedback and we heard some passionate and knowledgeable submitters at the hearing last week too. A huge thank you to all those who took the time to have their say. This feedback was vital to shaping a plan we can be proud of and which we hope will make a tangible difference to our communities and improve how we care for Taranaki and our environment.”

The long-term plan comes into effect on July 1 this year.