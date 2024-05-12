Te Paepae o Aotea student Brayden Hughes, 13, will go to the SJJIF Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Japan in September.

For the past four years, 13-year-old Brayden Hughes has been learning jiu-jitsu. Now, he is ready to display his skills on the world stage.

Brayden, a student at Te Paepae o Aotea in Hāwera, has been selected to represent New Zealand at the SJJIF Jiu-Jitsu World Championships in Japan in September.

He said he started learning jiu-jitsu as a way to self-regulate.

“I have ADHD and jiu-jitsu is a good way to get all of that energy out. After the first lesson, I loved it. I also do CrossFit as well.”

jiu-jitsu is a form of self-defence that focuses on wrestling, submission holds and ground fighting. The martial artists work up the belt stages and compete against people with the same belt as them.

Brayden is currently in the first stage of earning his yellow belt.

“Each belt has three stages, so I’m working my way up.”

Leading up to the championships, Brayden will train four days a week.

“I’ll be busy because I also have school and CrossFit once a week. It’s a lot of work and time but I manage to fit everything in.”

While this will be Brayden’s first time representing his country, it’s not his first time attending a championship, with Brayden regularly attending national events.

“Last year I won the grey belt grappler series by earning the most points for the grey belt division. Last year I also won a gold medal at the No Gi nationals. The previous year I won silver at the Ghi Nationals.”

As well as looking forward to competing, Brayden said he can’t wait to experience Japanese culture.

“I’m really excited. I can’t wait to see how everyone fights but also to see the traditional type of Japanese living. Another highlight will be attending Universal Studios.”

To get to the competition, Brayden has to raise $10,000 to cover flights, accommodations and other travel-related costs.

“I’ve done a bit of fundraising with Lotto drops and raffle tickets and I have a givealittle page as well.”

He said he can’t wait for the world championships.

“It’s going to be so fun to compete in another country.”

To help Brayden raise money, visit https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/braydens-jiu-jitsu-dream