Taranaki Fish & Game: Anglers enjoy opening weekend of new season

Dylan (left), Mitchell, Billy, and Pogal Moratti with their trout from opening weekend. Photo/ Supplied

Anglers enjoyed the opening weekend of the trout fishing season.

Acting manager for Taranaki Fish & Game Council Allen Stancliff says he attended the trout season opening weigh-in of the Inglewood Rod Gun and Recreation Club on Sunday, October 3.

The heaviest was a brown trout weighing in at 2.7kg, caught by Billy Moratti. Dylan Moratti had the heaviest two-fish bag at 3.86kg.

Allen says anglers found the river conditions were good for fishing during the weekend, and some fish were caught and released or seen.

"The main season for trout and perch runs until April 30, 2022."