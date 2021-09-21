Stratford shoppers support Daffodil Day at pop-up shop

Stratford Daffodil Committee chairwoman Raewyn Rooney and volunteers Nicci Moore and Pam Stewart.

Stratford shoppers had the chance to pick up some Daffodil Day merchandise last Wednesday and to support a great cause while doing so.

Stratford Daffodil Day committee chairwoman Raewyn Rooney says the pop-up shop outside Dimock's 100% Stratford was successful.

"We appreciate Dimock's 100% Stratford for letting us set up our stalls outside their shop and we're thankful to the Stratford community for the support."

Raewyn looks after all the merchandise sold as part of the Daffodil Day fundraising each year.

The T-shirts and hoodies, designed by Dick Frizzell, were popular buys.

"The artwork was designed by popular New Zealand artist Dick Frizzell."

Teddy bears from the past were for sale.

"We had Simmons from 2019 and Beau the 30th anniversary bear. We also had two large bears, Archie from 2018 and Simmons. In the past the big bears have been prizes but have never been on the market so it was quite a good opportunity for people to get their hands on one of these cute bears."

As well as the Daffodil Day merchandise, there was also locally produced items for sale as well.

The two large teddy bears were sought after items.

"We had beautiful knitted baby blankets and pillow blankets, as well as some slippers and headbands."

With manuka honey, soy wick candles, pens, jewellery, reusable bags, keeper cups and more, Raewyn says there was something for everyone.

"In the past we have sold around 300 to 400 pens each year. With prices starting from $1, everyone could find something they liked and know they were supporting a great cause while doing so."