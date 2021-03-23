Stratford residents invited to join the conversation about government in New Zealand

The drop-in session will take place at the Stratford Community House on Juliet St.

Stratford residents are being asked to take part in a national conversation on open government in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Two events, organised by Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission, will take place in Stratford this month with the aim of enabling people to have their say and share their thoughts on a range of subjects.

Catherine Williams, Deputy Commissioner, Integrity, Ethics and Standards, Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission, says the purpose of the events is simple.

"So we can have a kōrero about open government in New Zealand and get people's ideas."

New Zealand is a member of the Open Government Partnership, an agreement between 78 member nations to create more transparency and public participation in government – and to use new technologies to make governments more open and accountable. Member nations complete a National Action Plan every two years. A National Action Plan is the product of engagement between government and citizens to develop new commitments.

Catherine says this national plan gives people the opportunity to have their say.

"This is an opportunity for people to influence public policy and to improve the transparency of our government."

Both events in Stratford take place on Monday, March 29. A drop-in session will be held at the Stratford Community House between 10am and 3pm and a workshop will run from 4- 7pm at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, says Catherine.

"Workshops are structured events designed to generate specific ideas; drop-in sessions are informal discussion sessions to talk with people about open government and enable participation."

She says the events are open to everyone, adding they will also be talking to youth councils across the country as another way to engage with young people.

People don't have to attend either the drop-in session or workshop to get involved, she says, because there is also a website where people can have their say: www.opengovpartnership.nz

Need to know: Open Government Conversation drop-in session: Monday, March 29. 10am-3pm, Stratford Community House, Juliet St.

Workshop: Monday, March 29. 4pm-7pm. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Juliet St.

Call 021 198 6489 or email ogpnz@publicservice.govt.nz for more information or to RSVP for the workshop session.