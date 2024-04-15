Travis Young from Stratford won the 2024 Golden Loader Forestry Championships at the New Zealand Rural Games. Photo / Kevin Bills Photography

Stratford loader driver Travis Young loves his job and now he’s got the trophy to prove he’s one of the best at it.

Young won the 2024 Golden Loader Forestry Championships at the New Zealand Rural Games last month in Palmerston North. He said winning the event was a proud moment.

“I went there only wanting to do my best. I didn’t expect to win, it did come as a bit of a shock.”

During the competition, Young, who works at Newton Harvesting as a loader driver, had to operate a digger to load logs onto a truck and trailer unit and then take them off again. He had 15 minutes to complete the challenge and was judged on his speed, care, health and safety and driving abilities.

He said he’s got plenty of experience in the cab, starting work at 1.30am each day.

“To come out as the top loader driver in the country is quite special. It’s an awesome moment for the company as well. My boss Rob is pretty stoked with it all. He said I’m one of the best forestry workers he’s met and to have the proof of that is pretty awesome. ”

Young was operating a Sumitomo 250 during the competition and while he has plenty of digger driving experience, he said the controls were different to what he’s used to.

“The controls were rotated. It’s like if you’re right-handed and go to write using your left. In those 15 minutes, I had to get used to the controls while being judged on my loading abilities. We did have the chance to practise the day beforehand but I decided to go along and do my best on the day.”

Travis Young's partner Karissa Ansley and her son Lucas, 7, were at the Golden Loader Championships in Palmerston North to cheer on Travis.

He said having his family there supporting him was a highlight.

“It helped a lot on the day, having them there and cheering me on. It was pretty cool.”

He said since winning the competition, he’s visited Pembroke School to talk to the pupils about forestry.

“I got into the job through work experience at high school so it’s great to share that love of the industry and hopefully get the younger kids excited and consider a job in forestry.”

Young said he plans to defend his title next year.

"You never know what's going to happen at the next event so you've just got to soak up the moment while it's there. I look forward to going back and competing again."




























