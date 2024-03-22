Grant Boyde, Alex Yule and Adrian Lobb will represent Stratford at the Masters' Hockey World Cup later this year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Grant Boyde, Alex Yule and Adrian Lobb will represent Stratford at the Masters' Hockey World Cup later this year. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Three Stratford hockey players will represent New Zealand on the world stage this year.

Grant Boyde, Adrian Lobb and Alex Yule have been selected for their respective age groups in the upcoming hockey Masters’ World Cup.

The three players were selected at the National Masters Tournament in Wellington three weeks ago. Grant says the selection process was tough.

“There was a huge turnout with 96 teams competing and only the best selected. It’s an honour to be playing in the Masters again.”

He says two New Plymouth players who have been selected for teams in the Masters also have a Stratford connection, having played for Stratford in the past.

“Alan Bunning and Zoe Fugilstaller were selected for their representative age groups. Stratford really punches above its weight for representative players.”

This year’s Masters will take place across two countries, with games scheduled to take place in North Harbour, Auckland, and Cape Town, South Africa.

This means Grant and Adrian will just have a short trip up north for their games, which take place in November in Auckland. There they will be amongst around 130 teams from across the world, each vying for the top spot in their respective age divisions.

The pair were selected for the men’s 60s team and Grant says they are well used to playing as teammates on the hockey turf.

“We’ve been in the same team from primary school, including Taranaki representative teams.”

Grant says he thinks it’s the first time in the cup’s history that the tournament will be played in New Zealand.

“It’s fantastic. It’s really cool that my family can come to watch me play on an international level. They came and supported me when I played in Oz but it’s great to have it so close, it makes it easier for your family and friends to come and support you.”

Alex, selected for the men’s 40s team, will have a longer commute to his playing ground, with his matches taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, in October.

Stratford hockey players Grant Boyde, Alex Yule and Adrian Lobb are ready to represent Stratford on the world stage at the hockey Masters' World Cup. Photo / Alyssa Smith

His team will join 109 other teams in Cape Town during the World Masters’ Cup. Alex says he’s travelled all over the world but South Africa is one place he’s yet to cross off the bucket list.

“I was in the Air Force for 17 years and deployed all over. It’s exciting to go to a place I’ve never been while representing Stratford and New Zealand on an international hockey turf.”

This will be his first time competing in the Masters.

“I played in the Trans-Tasman tournament last year which was a great lead-up to this event. I’m looking forward to the upcoming hockey season as that will also be a great lead-up and help us get into the groove ahead of the event.”

This will be Adrian’s 12th year playing in the hockey Masters’ World Cup.

“I’m happy to be selected to play again. You’re playing alongside like-minded folk who have played the sport at representative level for years. There’s a camaraderie in these kind of tournaments that is quite special. There is also that competitive aspect with ex-international players involved.”

Grant, who will be taking to the Masters’ World Cup turf for the 14th time, says the competition has taken him all over the world.

“In 2009 my team won gold in Hong Kong, we won silver in Singapore in 2011 and bronze in Canberra in 2016.”

Most of the selected players are involved in their local hockey associations, says Grant, making their love for the sport that much stronger.

“Be it as an umpire or part of a turf trust, it makes that connection with the sport greater.”























































