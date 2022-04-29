From left: Oscar Morresey and his twin Charlie (both 9), Mason Seator (9) and Sam Morresey (7) attended the skills session. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford youth laced up their boots and headed down to the TET MultiSports Centre in Stratford to learn some skills before the rugby season.

Around 50 people attended the Taranaki Rugby Football Union (TRFU) community team's school holiday kids' rugby programme.

Designed for youth aged 4 to 18, the programme was run by rugby development officer (RDO) managers Jack Kirifi and Brad Cooper. Jack says the Stratford session was the last of three free programmes for Taranaki children.

"We wanted to make this accessible to all of the children across the region so we held a session in New Plymouth for the children in north Taranaki, Hāwera to cover south Taranaki and Stratford's session covers the central area. It also helps the parents as they don't have to drive as far to get to a session, as we covered every region."

He says all of the sessions have been well-attended, with children excited to learn some skills before the upcoming rugby season.

"We had 200 children in New Plymouth, 50 in Hāwera and around 50 today. We're rapt with the turnout."

The youth listening to the RDOs before the sessions. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The programme is about fun and engagement.

"There is a little bit of skill work but it's all about fun. They play rippa rugby, do some drills and mainly have fun."

Jack says by hosting the sessions indoors the kids can still attend despite the weather.

"We're very lucky to have such nice and pristine facilities in Taranaki."

Taranaki's eight RDOs worked with the kids at the session.

"Each of the premier clubs in Taranaki has an RDO. It's their job to go into schools and engage with the community and get children excited about rugby. They all worked very well with the kids today. The children also learn about the premier rugby clubs we have in the region."

Oscar Morresey and his twin brother Charlie (both 9), Mason Seator (9) and Sam Morresey (7) attended the skills session.

They all say they are rugby mad, and enjoyed getting out to learn some skills during the school holidays.