Shamika's star continues to rise: Young singer offered modelling contract

Shamika on stage at Entertainer of the Year. Photo / Tracey McAra

While 2020 has been the year many would like to forget, for one Eltham singer, it's been a year to top all others.

At just 15 years old, the Eltham based singer has already gained national attention for her voice, collecting many trophies and titles over the past few years, and now she has a modelling contract to add to her achievements.

The offer came at this year's Aotearoa Country Music Awards in Palmerston North last month, where Shamika also won a spot at the 2021 Entertainer of the Year competition.

"I was really surprised when I heard it being announced. I didn't even know it was a possibility, but they said they had been watching me for a while and felt I had potential."

Shamika says getting the modelling contract will be a great help to her in her long term goal of becoming an actress as well as a singer and model.

"It's good because it gets my name and my face out there, and helps me build a reputation in the industry. It is about getting known in the modelling community."

Over the years, Shamika has won numerous competitions for her singing, and has now been offered a modelling contract. Photo / Tracey McAra

She is already getting some screen time experience as well, with TV3 filming her in Waitara for part of a planned programme about the town.

"I sang Palomino Moon by The Topp Twins for it, it wasn't a song I had sung before so I had to learn it in a day."

Having cameras focused on her as she sang was nerve-wracking she says.

"But I tried to ignore them and focused on my singing."

This year Shamika has also featured on billboards advertising the Aotearoa Country Music Awards, something she says was quite overwhelming to see close up.

"I knew my photo was being used, but actually driving there and seeing the billboard, so big and with my image on there, it was a weird feeling - exciting but also a little scary."

The modelling contract and being featured in a television documentary aren't the only things Shamika has achieved this year, she has also continued her success in the world of country music, with a huge list of awards being won in various competition over the year.

On top of this, the Taranaki Diocesan School student also has all the usual schoolwork to complete, as well as playing rugby, netball and hockey.

While other teenagers might find her schedule too full, Shamika says she enjoys everything she does.

"I know it is all helping me get to where I want to be in life."