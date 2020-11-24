Kaponga Primary School Community Night a success

Over 1000 people attended the Community Night. Photo/ Supplied.

There was plenty of action at the Kaponga Primary School Community Night on November 6.

Principal Shane Downs says over 1000 people attended the event.

"We're thankful to all the people who turned up from around Taranaki. We had people travelling from New Plymouth and Waverley."

The event is a fundraiser for the school's PTA and the money raised is going towards proposed cycle tracks around the school. Around $4000 was raised on the night.

The haunted hallway was a popular children's activity. Photo/ Supplied.

He says the musical items by the Opunake School band, Joshua Sullivan and Jack Moser was well received by the crowd.

"They all played very well."

Shane says the 19 arts and craft stalls each added something different to the evening.

"All reports show that it was a successful night for them as well."

He says there was something for everyone at the event.

The Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hard Park was a popular feature on the night. Photo/ Supplied.

"The Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hard Park, organised by Calvin and Kat Farquhar, was also successful. It was really neat to see all those awesome cars parked up on our field."

The children's activities, including laser tag, a haunted hallway, and a show by CJ the Clown, kept the younger audience occupied, he says.

"It was great to see the lines not get any smaller all night long."

He says 200 people pre-ordered hāngi.

200 people pre-ordered hāngi. Photo/ Supplied.

"The team did an awesome job prepping and cooking the meals."

Shane says the fireworks display was the "perfect" finish.

"Michael Keat from TLL did a great job with this. It's pretty cool to know that Kaponga hosted one of only three public firework displays in Taranaki during the year and it did not disappoint."

He says he has received positive feedback from the event.

"We look forward to doing it again next year."