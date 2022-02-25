The raised funds will go towards the planned Stratford Equestrian Park. Photo/ Supplied

In-hand, show horses and a whole lot more will compete in a fundraiser for the planned Stratford Equestrian Park.

Committee member Michelle Radford says the funds raised from the Stratford A&P Horse Fundraising High Point Series will go towards getting the Equestrian Park under way.

"We're very excited about this. The equestrian park will be good for Stratford. Our hope is to have sand and grass arenas up and running in the next 18 months."

She says sponsors make the fundraiser possible.

"Mountain Motors in Stratford, Equestrian Country Hāwera and GrainCorp have jumped on board. Our rugs for overall points winners and quality presentations were kindly donated by Canter for Cancer. We're in the process of getting more sponsors on board."

The fundraiser series is a new event that will run over three days next month.

"There is a large range of classes including in-hand, show horses, recreational, nervous riders and green horses."

At the end of each show, the contestants' points will be counted and the overall winners will receive a sponsored rug.

As well as fundraising for the equestrian park, Michelle says the event is a good opportunity for horse riders to compete.

"With the cancellation of big shows, we're pleased we can host a local one for our riders."

To comply with red traffic light settings, only 100 people are allowed to enter the event.

"Competitors will need a My Vaccine Pass as well. It's important to keep our community safe. I encourage people to register quickly so they don't miss out. Unfortunately this isn't open to the public to spectate."

She says the initial idea for the fundraiser came from Whanganui A&P.

"We'd like to thank Whanganui A&P for the initial idea to run the high point series. It would be great to see some of our local riders support the Whanganui A&P high point series."

Registration closes on March 9.

"We can't wait for this event."

• The Details:

What: Stratford A&P Horse Fundraising High Point Series.

When: First event March 12, second event March 26, third event date to be confirmed.

Where: Stratford A&P Showgrounds.

To register, email stratfordAP@xtra.co.nz