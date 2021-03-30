Easter Egg Hunt: Easter Bunny hops around Karo Park and gives children chocolate

Matilda Feasey, 4, with The Hits Easter Bunny.

The Hits Easter Bunny was busy hopping around Karo Park in Inglewood giving children chocolate.

The Hits Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by Primo Wireless, took place in Inglewood last week. There were two hunts, one for 2- to 6-year-olds and one for 7- to 11-year-olds.

The children had to find Popsicle sticks before getting their chocolate eggs from The Hits Easter Bunny.

Matilda Feasey, 4, was one of many kids at the Easter Egg Hunt.

"This is my first time going to The Hits Easter Egg Hunt. I was really excited to come to the event."

Matilda says she likes chocolate.

"I really like chocolate eggs. I can't wait to eat all the yummy chocolate from the Easter egg hunt."

She says she enjoyed seeing the Easter Bunny.

"I really like the Easter Bunny. Every year the Easter Bunny gives me chocolate eggs with a toy inside."