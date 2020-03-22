The Stratford District Council has imposed a total ban on all outdoor water use following

the continuous hot and dry weather.

From Thursday 19 March, Stratford District Council introduced the total ban on

all outdoor water including sprinkler and irrigation systems and hoses.

The ban applies to all water supply users in the Stratford, Midhirst and Toko townships.

"With the flow in the Patea River measuring less than 556 litres per second, river levels have reached the point where limiting water use further is required to maintain minimum river flows," Director Assets Victoria Araba says. "This means we must impose a ban on all non-essential use."

Advertisement

All residents are again asked to conserve water. The ban will remain in place until further notice