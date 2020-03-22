The government directive for over 70s to stay home, has led to changes and cancellations for some Taranaki school bus routes this week.

As of this morning, Citylink schoo bus services in North Taranaki have been reduced, due to the reduced number of available drivers as those who are over 70 have to stay home.

In the mornings the Waitara/Urenui/Tikorangi route will operate with three buses instead of the usual four.

The Bell Block/Lepperton route will also operate with three buses, a reduction from the usual number of five.

The Oakura / Omata route has dropped to two buses from four.

Some Bell Block students will have to wait at stops while buses drop students off in New Plymouth and then return to do a second round of services.

Options for the afternoon school services are still being developed but there will be greater disruption. Changes will be advised as soon as possible through Taranaki Regional Council.

The TRC says fares will still be collected, but to minimise contact passengers are asked to have the correct amount if paying by cash, or to use a smart card.

Physical distancing is encouraged, with a request to leave the first seats directly behind the driver empty.

Central Taranaki school students also face changes to their scholl bus services with some being cancelled until further notice. A note on the St Joseph's School Stratford Facebook page states that four services used by students are now unavailable.

The affected routes are 3005 Croydon Beaconsfield, 3009 Huinga Toko, 3013 Pukengahu, and the 3017 Stanley Road.

Parents are advised to check with their child's school to see what buses are running.

The Connector service is currently operating as usual, as are most of the Southlink services. The exception is Tuesday's Waverley to Hawera service, which may be cancelled. People are advised to check the TRC website for updates.

For all official information and updates on Covid-19, visit covid19.govt.nz