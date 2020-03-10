A day out at the beach led to a special birthday celebration for one Stratford man last month.

Allen Nixon was celebrating his 90th birthday, which coincided with an outing organised by four rest homes.

Residents from both Marire and Maryann Resthomes in Stratford, joined with residents from Marinoto resthome in Inglewood and Chalmers home in New Plymouth to visit Ngāmotu beach on a joint outing.

Andrea Walker, diversional therapist for Agecare Central, which Maryanne and Marire rest homes are both part of, says while they were at the beach they came across some school children also exploring the beach.

Allen was a teacher for many years, says Andrea, and seeing the children clearly made his day.

"He has a great rapport with children from all his years teaching and it really shone through."

The children, from two New Plymouth schools came to talk to the group of residents, and on hearing it was Allen's birthday sang happy birthday to him.

"They clapped up to 90 for him as well, it was really special, a great celebration for him."

Andrea says outings such as this one are always fun for the residents, especially when things like this happen.

"Meeting up with friends from other rest homes and enjoying a day out is a great way for our residents to relax and enjoy themselves. When little things like the children joining us happen it really makes a difference to us all. We all enjoy it."