Cory Rooney (right) got some cricket tips from porfessional cricketer Keith Sheridan in 1994. Pictured watching are, from left, Caleb Coates, Lee Gawler, and Damien Angell.

Cricket visit:

Young cricketers at Avon School got some expert tips from a professional cricketer in 1994. Cricketer Keith Sheridan visited the school in November and gave the youngsters a lesson in batting.

Keith, from Scotland, was in Stratford for six months on a coaching contract with the Stratford Cricket Club. While he was in the area the Taranaki Cricket Club worked with Yarrows Ltd to organise 20 visits by Keith to primary and secondary schools in Taranaki.

Keith's home club was the Poloc Cricket Club in Glasgow, and he had been playing representative cricket since he was 14.

By 1994, Keith had earned 17 caps, playing against English Counties, Ireland, MCC, Holland and Denmark, as well as touring South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Isaac the donkey gets a hug from eight-year-old Michael Prestidge during a pet parade at the Eltham Scout Den.

Animal parade:

Members of the Kea Section of the Eltham Scout Group were fundraising for the SPCA in November 1994.

They held a pet parade at the Eltham Scout Den as part of the fundraising bringing along a variety of pets to put on show. Pets included dogs, rabbits, frogs and even a pet rock as well as the donkey pictured here.

The Keas also visited the SPCA shelter in Stratford as part of their learning.

The 85th A and P show took place in November 1994, and fine weather led to a large crowd, the paper reported.

A&P Show success:

The 85th Stratford A&P Show took place in November 1994, the Stratford Press reported.

Stratford A&P Show President Eric Salisbury said he was pleased with the success, although he noted gate takings were down on the previous year.

Top honours in the all-breeds section of the show went to veteran Jersey studmaster, Lindsay Morgan of Mangatoki.

The New Zealand premier dairy heifer award went to Grant and Tracey Tippett.

Gloria Webby was busy rehearsing with Colin Quay and John Sextus during November 1994.

Pantomime rehearsals:

Gloria Webby, Colin Quay and John Sextus were among the actors busy rehearsing in November for The Stratford Theatre Group's Christmas Pantomime, which opened in mid December 1994.

Cinderella was directed by Ray Cleaver, who said the group chose the version of the pantomime written by Norman Robbins because it has the most laughs.

Gloria Webby played Cinderella's stepmother, Jaunite Cleaver played Cinderella, Lois Kyle was Prince Charming and the ugly sisters were played by Stuart Perry and Phil Gulliver. The Fairy Godmother was played by Gwelfa Burgess.