Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Sport bullies: The backlash against coaches who go too far

8 minutes to read
Black Ferns hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate said she suffered a mental breakdown on the end-of-year tour of England and France as a result of coach Glenn Moore's bullying. Photo / Photosport

Black Ferns hooker Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate said she suffered a mental breakdown on the end-of-year tour of England and France as a result of coach Glenn Moore's bullying. Photo / Photosport

The coach-player relationship is coming under increasing scrutiny in the cut-throat world of elite sport. By Paul Thomas.

We tend to lump sports coaches into one of two categories: winners or losers, maestros or muppets,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.