All Blacks captain Sam Cane has told struggling and drought-stricken Hawke's Bay farmers to help lift each other up in an emotional video.

Hugh Renton, son of former Hawke's Bay farmer of the year Paul Renton who died in 2017, shared the video on social media on Wednesday night.

"Rugby and farming are intertwined in New Zealand culture. Both suffer droughts from time to time," Renton wrote.

"It is important that during those hard times we support, inspire and lift one another up.

"I encourage you to stay strong and as my father Paul Renton would say, keep doin' a darn good job."

In the video, Cane acknowledged the tough time farmers are going through and spoke about his own tough time coming back from a neck injury.

"The things that helped me were setting small goals and focusing on the things I could control each day.

"Unfortunately for you fellas, you can't control the weather ... but I encourage you to focus on those things you do have control over and set some small goals every day".

"Hopefully you guys can get through this, I know you will. Just hang tough, things will get better."

Cane said catching up with friends was also something he found helpful.

A drought was declared in Hawke's Bay in March and despite recent rain, conditions remain tough and feed levels remain low across the region.