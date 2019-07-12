Tauranga is filled with talented young athletes ready to make their mark on the world. We've already produced world-class athletes such as Kane Williamson, Sam Cane, Trent Boult, Ben and Sam O'Dea and Rose Keddell. All of these athletes started somewhere and in this feature, we look at what the next generation of sporting superstars must do to follow in their footsteps. We speak to experts in athlete development and nutrition, coaches, scouts and parents as well as highlight some of the young men and women already on the pathway to success, who will be profiled in more detail in

Related articles:

Mental strength

Be a team player

Fueling your body

Tips for young athletes with big ambitions