Cornwall Cricket Club is mourning the sudden loss of its chairman Mike Brough in Hastings.

Brough, who was the chairman since 2010, suffered a fatal heart attack at the driveway of his home as he was leaving for work on Wednesday morning.

"Seemingly, he got dressed after breakfast and got to his ute to go to work and must have got the engine to start moving when he had his heart attack," says former Cornwall club director of cricket David Black.

Black said Brough had stalled the engine but was found almost immediately before an ambulance was called.

A funeral service will be held at 1.30pm at the Elwood Function Centre at the corner of Otene and Ellwood Rd, Hastings on Tuesday next week.

Black says Brough "was the kind of bloke who fits in the rock of the club scenario".

"He was always willing to help out to do things and a solid thinker — one of the old-fashioned type of administrators where he did more than he needed to do but he had that attitude of club needs a whole lot of volunteers and he was prepared to be one of them," says Black.

The 59-year-old had also sponsored the Cornwall club through the business for years and was still playing in the lower grade men's teams last summer.

"I remember facing in a game once and he would deliver a heavy ball so when it hit the bat it would come with a fair bit of impact so for an older guy he was a very good bowler although batting was not his expertise," says Black of the stalwart who had played for the club for almost 25 years.

He had captained the third grade Cornwall Oaks men's team after playing in the now defunct age-group President's grade of the Hawke's Bay competition.

Black says Brough was instrumental in introducing two teams into the club, including the Oaks, which had started competing five years ago, as well as the Dukes, which began playing last year.

"He could see nothing but good by increasing the involvement of keen local cricketers."

Former Cornwall club director of cricket David Black says they are reeling from the sudden loss of chairman Mike Brough on Wednesday. Photo/file

He says junior cricket growth and development were part of the passion for a bloke "who was just a jolly good club man".

"We're going to miss him and the club will be poorer for his passing," he says.

Brough, who owned and operated the Stihl Shop in the city, also was an ardent Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby supporter.

"He also was an active member of the Hastings or Hawke's Bay Woodturners Group," he says of the guild based in Hastings.

Brough is survived by Elizabeth, his wife of 34 years, their son, Karl, of Hastings, and daughters Monique, who lives in Scotland with husband Sandy, and Sara of Wellington.