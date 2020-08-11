In a world where perception is everything distinction is essential.

In a world where perception is everything and distinction essential, New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty's (NZSIR) identity separates this real estate brand from the rest.

The name draws instant recognition, yet surprisingly, New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty has enjoyed a presence in the Bay of Plenty for less than two years. Evidence of the power behind the name, however, is supported by more than $119 million worth of property sales in this region in that time.

Tauranga's office is a major contributor to NZSIR's kudos – nationally and internationally.

Named by Forbes last year as the world's best international real estate agency, New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty was acknowledged for its top position in the world's real estate industry.

From its birth in 1976 in the US to a global reach in more than 70 countries, New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty was founded in Queenstown in 2005. Under its parent umbrella, the New Zealand arm quickly built a commanding presence, in line with its international reputation. Having the most feet on the ground is not what drives the NZSIR philosophy; rather the best feet on the ground, according to NZSIR Central Region managing director Fraser Holland.

With an invitation-only policy, Tauranga's team of 10 highly qualified sales associates and their support teams add value to NZSIR's culture and client outcomes. High-profile achievers in their own right, they brought individual name recognition; an aspect which accentuates NZSIR's foothold in its niche area. Because Tauranga's consultants are the cream of the industry - handpicked due to their experience and success - NZSIR isn't a training ground. Results are a prerequisite.

As one of the leaders within the property market's upper level, international connections and reputation underpin what NZSIR offers clients. Expectations sit at the fore - deservedly so. It is integrity, discreetness and professionalism that connect prestigious buyers with the best of this region's high-end properties.

"We are the gateway to buyers with the widest coverage across the world," according to Fraser.

Tauranga. Photo / Supplied

Sotheby's International Realty features on forums like Wall Street Journal and The Financial Times. Listings are carried on 120 international cascading websites. The name is synonymous with the upper echelon of the marketplace.

"Be it the UK, the States or Europe, Sotheby's International Realty is part of ex pats environment – it's what they see."

Now, more than ever, overseas buyers are looking at New Zealand – particularly Tauranga and wider Bay of Plenty. Acknowledged overseas as a paradise – this region's repute revolves around a strong economy, opportunity and lifestyle. It is a luxury location – highly regarded for its temperate climate and high integrity around the property.

Although locally owned, "We have an international flavour in how we operate in business and in life," says Fraser.

Photo / Supplied

Understandably, overseas' buyer inquiry has never been stronger – from ex-pats and New Zealand connections alike. Demand for property in the mid to upper end has never been stronger. In some cases, buyers are bidding on property sight unseen. Interest is huge and prices are at a premium.

There is no better time to bring property to market. When only the best will do – New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty, Bay of Plenty is the only team you need.