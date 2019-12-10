Whanganui Athletic continued their winning ways with an 11-4 thrashing of Linton in the Manawatu Premier Women's softball division at the weekend.

The Whanganui women remain unbeaten and easily lead the competition. They play Bluesox Women on Diamond 4 at Bill Brown Park in Palmerston North in a 3.30pm match-up.

The Athletic men's team won by default to Raiders in the Manawatu Senior Men's Reserve grade on Saturday. They play Huia Warriors on Diamond 4 in Palmerston North at 3.30pm.

Meanwhile, Castlecliff Club Mustangs have slipped to second equal in the Men's Reserve grade after an 8-5 loss to Levin United in a top of the table clash at the weekend.

In a tense and exciting game, Mustangs opened the scoring in the second innings when Ben Hollis hit between the outfielders to round the bases and put his team up 1-0. In the fourth innings Matt Ranga and Josh Hollis reached base with a couple of safe hits, Jefferson Yacap hit hard to shortstop and with the ball hitting the glove of the shortstop and ending up in the outfield, Ranga, and Hollis scored and Yacap, with some slick base running, also scored a home run to put the Mustangs up 4-0.

Levin came out all guns blazing and scored four runs to level the scores. In the sixth innings Levin added another four runs with some good batting to give them a four-run lead. Mustangs replied when Ranga hit safely, stole second and third bases and scored on a hit from Josh Hollis.

Time was up and the game ended with Levin winning 8-5.

Mustangs now play Braves on Wednesday at 6pm in the final of the Whanganui fastpitch competition and then Dodgers in a 1pm clash in Palmerston North on Saturday.

Ezi Finance Braves languish at the bottom of the Manawatu Senior Men's Premier division after winning just one of their seven games played this season. They have consistently struggled to field full teams each week. They are down to play Dodgers in Palmerston North this Saturday at 3.30pm.