Tenants in Whanganui's pensioner flats will now be able to keep their birds until a review of council housing policy is complete in February or March next year.

In April the Chronicle revealed some bird-owning tenants were given notice to remove their pet birds from their units with council citing its no pets policy in agreements for its 275 pensioner units.

Tenants were told to rehome their birds by May 9, or they would have 90 days to end their tenancy. But council has since committed to review its housing policy and in the meantime bird-owning tenants got a reprieve.

Senior property officer Elana Macdonald-Rose told council's recent property and community services committee meeting that all tenants were sent a survey this week asking specific questions about pets.

It's part of pre-engagement with the community which will take until September. A draft policy will be ready in October, then be approved, then consulted on in December and January.

The final policy will be discussed and adopted by a new council in February or March, Macdonald-Rose said.

Councillor Rob Vinsen and deputy mayor Jenny Duncan said that would take too long.

But mayor Hamish McDouall said the only people affected were the people that complained about birds.

"We don't rush into things because of a preponderance of people being vocal on Facebook," he said.

In previous surveys tenants have said they prefer a no pets policy. Councillor Kate Joblin said "so let's just let the policy take its time".