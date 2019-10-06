Improving Whanganui Port is one of the issues under discussion in the current local body elections.

The accumulation of silt with every flood event and the difficulty of crossing the sand-bar at the entrance are recurrent problems.

The sometimes treacherous Whanganui River mouth has claimed around 25 ships since the1840s, among them, the Port Bowen, a steel, twin-screw, 8267 ton steamer.

At five past midnight on July 19, 1939, the ship Port Bowen ran aground on a sandbank, just north of the North Mole.

The refrigerated ship was carrying wool and 31,417 carcasses of mutton and lamb for the English

