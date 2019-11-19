New Zealand Police are not yet able to release the name of the person whose body was recovered from the Whangaehu River on November 8, a spokeswoman says.

Police were notified around midnight on November 7 that a vehicle was partially submerged in the Whangaehu River near the Kowhai St/Mangamahu Rd intersection at Mangamahu.

Nobody was located in the vehicle - a ute - or in an initial search of the area.

A Search and Rescue team conducted further searches on November 8, and the dive squad was deployed that afternoon.

The body of the driver was located at around 5.30pm that day, in the water near the vehicle.

A crane was used to remove the vehicle from the river.

Police would issue the name of the driver "once we have approval to do so", the spokeswoman said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.