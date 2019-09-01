I do wish you would decide whether readers' letters are "premium" or not, since some days they are and others not. As a poor pensioner who can't afford to pay, I never know if I'll be able to read them or not.

However, in reply to Mr Tripe, if God wants me to know him, why doesn't he speak to me directly? Then I would "know" him and belief would be unnecessary.

The really odd things about people who know and believe in God are, first, their confusion between knowing and believing and, second, their inability to accept that someone

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.