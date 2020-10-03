Northland fans went home ecstatic after their men's and women's rugby teams notched wins in the Mitre 10 Cup and Farah Palmer Cup competitions respectively this afternoon.

An estimated 5000 fans packed Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei for the double header, the first time crowds were allowed since Northland went down to Level 1 about two weeks ago.

Northland Kauri whipped North Harbour 65-5 while the Taniwha hung on to beat Taranaki 35-25.

It was the third win from four games for the Taniwha and the team will host Southland at the same venue next week Sunday.