New Zealand's sevens teams are continuing to rack up successes as leaders of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series - but both national teams have plenty more goals to secure.

The Black Ferns Sevens team won their second tournament of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series on Saturday morning (NZT) after taking a 26-14 victory against Canada at the Dubai Sevens.

Tyla Nathan-Wong was named Player of the Final, while captain Sarah Goss won Player of the Tournament, Michaele Blyde notched up her 100th World Series try and finished as equal top points scorer and Gayle Broughton and Kelly Brazier were all named in the tournament Dream Team.

🏎 Black Ferns Gayle Broughton hits the gas to score a crucial try in the #Dubai7s final Posted by World Rugby Sevens on Friday, 30 November 2018

Their success was replicated on Sunday morning (NZT) by the All Blacks Sevens, who secured a 21-5 Cup final win against USA in their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season opener, the Emirates Airline Dubai Rugby Sevens. Kiwi Andrew Knewstubb took the HSBC Player of the Final title and was named Player of the Tournament.

The double win for New Zealand at the Dubai Sevens, adds to their already impressive wins in 2018 as Commonwealth Games gold medallists and Rugby World Cup Sevens title winners. They also now sit at the top of their series' standings with the All Blacks Sevens on 22, ahead of USA on 19, and the Black Ferns Sevens on 40, ahead of Canada on 34.

The Dubai tournament was the last of the year for the national women's side before they get to enjoy a much-deserved break, with their next event on January 26-27 for the Fast Four tournament in Hamilton.

Captain Sarah Goss said for some players it would be their first time wearing the black jersey in New Zealand and they were excited to be able to perform for friends and family at home.

After that they head to their third round of their HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Sydney on February 1-3. She said the team had worked hard to start their series strongly as they had done and wanted to continue those efforts for the rest of the season.

For the injury-plagued men's side, it is straight back to business after their Dubai win.

They now head to Cape Town for their second tournament of the series on December 8-9, leaving head coach Clark Laidlaw unsure of which team he will field.

While Kurt Baker and Jona Nareki were ruled out in Dubai before the tournament kicked off, over the course of the two days co-captain Scott Dickson, Akuila Rokolisoa, Scott Curry and Regan Ware were all also sidelined.

Laidlaw said he was hugely proud of the men to win the Cup final - the first time in nine years - but also to win all six games at the tournament, the first time they achieved that in about two years.

Collier runs in try against USA Dylan Collier runs in a try from distance against USA to help All Blacks 7s to their first tournament win since Cape Town last year. Posted by World Rugby Sevens on Saturday, 1 December 2018

Despite the loss of players to injuries, Laidlaw said it was an encouraging start to the season and with last tournament of the year just days away, he was focused on putting a team forward.

"We're actually really short of players, I'm not entirely sure we're going to have a team for next week," Laidlaw said.

He said they had a lot of work to do over the next 24-40 hours to figure out what to do and "try and get some guys over to South Africa".

"But we'll recover, we'll dust ourself off and you know, we'll just take the week to really recover well and build back up toward next Saturday."

The injured players will be assessed and any replacements will be announced in coming days.

After the match, Curry said he was impressed with the team and happy with the result of their season opener.

"This year's all about qualifying for Tokyo 2020 so yeah, we wanted to come here and win the tournament so we've done that. So guess the next step is being really consistent throughout the series."