As we enter a new decade, we take a look back at some of the biggest stories that hit the headlines in Whanganui over the past 10 years.

It was quarter of a day out of the whole decade - but what a six hours for Whanganui when Prince Harry came to town and charmed the locals.

The prince was in Whanganui on May 14, 2015, as part of his first New Zealand tour that also took in Stewart Island, Christchurch, Wellington, Linton (Palmerston North) and Auckland.

Harry's was the latest in a string royal visits to Whanganui since 1927. His uncle, Prince Edward, was a Whanganui resident in 1982 while tutoring for two terms at Collegiate School.

At the time of his visit, Harry was a serving soldier and keenly interested in veterans' causes so the visit included a function with 180 local veterans at the War Memorial Centre.

"While many are delighted at the chance to meet a member of the royal family, most say they are appreciative of Harry's recognition of what service personnel have endured as members of the armed services - especially his support of those who have suffered physical and mental injuries and have to somehow forge lives for themselves after service," Wanganui RSA spokesman Robert Taylor said.

The public had an opportunity to get up close with Harry as well, with about 2000 people turning out for his walkabout outside the War Memorial Centre.

The prince meets some locals during his walkabout on the War Memorial Centre forecourt. Photo / File

But perhaps the highlight for Harry was his welcome at Putiki Marae and waka journey on the Whanganui River from Putiki to the city - an event that made international headlines.

The prince, accompanied by New Zealand's Governor-General, Whanganui-raised Sir Jerry Mateparae and his wife Lady Janine, was welcomed on to the marae with a full haka powhiri. It's an honour only given to vice-regal and royal family members who visit Putiki, marae committee chairman Hone Tamehana said.

About 300 people, including members of neighbouring iwi, school pupils and veterans, attended the welcome. During the speeches, Harry spoke in te reo Māori before switching to English.

"I understand there is a saying here: 'I am the river, the river is me'," he said.

"You have offered me the extraordinary privilege today of travelling on the awa, which I am looking forward to immensely."

Harry said he was keen to hear more about the Whanganui River settlement and how it would help protect the river for the future.

Then it was down to the slipway and on to a waka for a paddle upriver. The waka was accompanied by safety vessels, waka ama crews and police launches and people lined the riverbanks to watch the journey.

Crowds turned out to watch Prince Harry's waka arrive. Photo / File

There were wannabe princesses, Union Jacks, crowns and bouquets galore as Harry visited the various venues and did his public walkabout.

He shook countless hands and made a special effort to chat to the children.

And even when the heavens opened during the walkabout, the royal refused the umbrella offered by his equerry.

"He does that every time," the equerry said. "If the crowd can stand in the rain for him, he's certainly not going to shelter under an umbrella."

Veteran John Hammond summed up what most of the locals who interacted with Prince Harry had to say: "Prince Harry's a damn good bloke. He was very approachable, easy to talk to, and he took a genuine interest in every one of us. He's just a relaxed, easy-going guy."