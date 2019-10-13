Age and experience again dominated the Blinkhorne and Carroll Winter series on the Whanganui River on Sunday.

On offer to mark the final race of the winter series was the Tonks Small Boat trophy, which went to the Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club and Union Boat Club masters composite crew of Trevor Rush, Richard Brock, Martin Bridger and Colin Wright.

The four paddled the 6km trip 20min 53.73s for a prognostic score of 95.24 per cent, ahead of the husband and wife Union masters crew of Bob and Jennie Evans with a prognostic score of 91.93 per cent.

Third home was a composite crew of younger male and female rowers simply out for the fun of it and not eligible for the Tonks Trophy. The crew featured Niamh Monk (Snr), Jaimee Bridger (Club), Luke Watts (Snr), Thomas Monaghan (Snr), Jack Pringle (Snr), Ella Dudley (Snr), Cameron Lawrence (Snr), Levi Carroll (Snr) and Jenny Monk (cox) with a core of 91.91.

Advertisement

Young Whanganui Collegiate School under-18 rower Blake Hogan was in strong form, coming home in fourth place in a single boat and scoring a prognostic of 91.83.

Winter series organiser and master of Collegiate rowing Gus Scott said Hogan's performance was very promising, especially for a male under 17.

"This is essentially the beginning of Blake's preparation for Maadi Cup in March where he will be challenging for the national secondary schools under-18 title. His was an impressive performance today," Scott said.

"I was also impressed with the turnout of rowers from out of town. We had competitors from the Clifton Club in Taranaki, Horowhenua and Wellington and that was great to see."

The masters crew of Andrew Bealing and Kevin Horan from Horowhenua were the first out-of-towners home in fifth, closely followed by Gus Berghan and Kerry Dombroski from Clifton.

"Most of the masters rowers, apart from Bob and Jennie Evans, have only just returned from the New Zealand Masters in Twizel two weeks ago, so they were obviously fit," Scott said.