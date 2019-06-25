The Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club's coxless four has automatically qualified for the Wyford Challenge Cup at the Henley Royal Regatta in London.

Thomas Monaghan, Luke Watts, Hugh Pawson and Hamish Maxwell were entered among a record 660 crews and boats for the Henley Royal Regatta, being held on the River Thames beside the town Henley-on-Thames.

The AWRC crew entered the Wyfold Challenge Cup for the coxless fours title - which will involve head-to-head racing in a knockout races format between two boats over a course of 1 mile and 550 years (2112m), which is 112m longer than the standard Olympic Games distance.

There were 64 entries announced on Friday morning, NZ time, and the AWRC crew have been informed by the stewards they had been granted automatic entry rather than having to qualify. There are still 42 teams that have to qualify.

The regatta proper runs from July 3-7 when the champion is crowned.