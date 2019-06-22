Rotorua Senior Netball Results
Premier 1:
Whaka Red 62 Pikiao Warriors 29, RGHS Prem 1 52 Murupara Stingers 46.
Premier 2:
Kahukura Red 73 Marist Trailblazers 37, Eastside Gurls 1 49 Ngongotahā On Call 36, Kahukura White 56 Lakez 44.
Premier 3:
Manawatahi Taiohi 53 Ngongotahā Hapori 40, Reporoa Rangers 44 Manawatahi Black 35, Pikiao Raiders 46 Marist Storm 36.
Senior A:
Waikite Flamez 47 Tuhoe 16, The Chix 40 Kahukura Blue 38.
A Grade:
Ngongotahā League 42 Marist Astro 19, Eastside Gurls 2 60 Marist Strikers 28, Ngongotahā Huia 51 Fordlands 27.
A Reserve:
Waikite Social 46 Marist Souls 24, Ngongotahā Mareikura 37 Manawatahi Green 16, Ngongotahā Social 37 Marist Misfits 12.
Rotorua Senior Netball Draw - Saturday, June 29
12.15pm:
Ct 1: Premier 1: Whaka Red v RGHS Prem 1, Ct 2: Premier 1: Ngongotahā Thunder v Murupara Stingers, Ct 3: Premier 2: Eastside Gurls 1 v Lakez, Ct 4: Premier 3: Reporoa Rangers v Marist Storm, Ct 6: Senior A: PK Stingers v The Chix, Ct 7: Senior A: Tuhoe v Kahukura Tri Colours, Ct 8: A Grade: Ngongotahā League v Fordlands, Ct 9: A Grade: Marist Strikers v Ngongotaha Huia, Ct 10: A Reserve: Waikite Social v Marist Misfits, Ct 11: Premier 3: Manawatahi Taiohi v Pikiao Raiders, Ct 12: A Reserve: Marist Souls v Manawatahi Green, Ct 13: Premier 1: Pikiao Warriors v Waikite Panthers.
1.30pm:
Ct 1: Premier 2: Kahukura Red v Kahukura White, Ct 3: Premier 2: Marist Trailblazers v Ngongotahā On Call, Ct 6: Premier 3: Ngongotahā Hapori v Manawatahi Black, Ct 7: Senior A: Waikite Flamez v Kahukura Blue, Ct 8: A Grade: Marist Astro v Eastside Gurls 2, Ct 9: A Reserve: Ngongotahā Mareikura v Ngongotahā Social.
2:45 pm:
Ct 2: Premier 3: Reporoa Rangers v Pikiao Raiders, Ct 3: A Reserve: Waikite Social v Pikiao Raiders, Ct 4: Premier 1: Ngongotahā Thunder v Waikite Panthers, Ct 6: Senior A: PK Stingers v Kahukura Tri Colours.