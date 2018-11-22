Drivers have everything to race for in this weekend's first round of the House of Travel Superstock and Stockcar Series.

Saturday marks the start of the series, which will see plenty of speed and plenty of action with good, traditional stockcar racing planned for the night. Superstock and stockcar drivers have plenty to race for with points being awarded to those who finish in the top 10 as well as the number of cars passed.

This means any driver will be able to snap up the win.

Rotorua Stockcar Club secretary Sonja Hickey said tomorrow night's event at Paradise Valley Raceway would feature six different classes including Superstocks, Stockcars, Production Saloon, Mini Stocks, Streetstocks and Six Shooters.

Streetstock drivers will be particularly keen to get laps in before their next big meeting next month.

She said drivers were coming from Baypark in Tauranga, as well as Hamilton, Auckland and other parts of the wider Bay of Plenty region, including Taupō.

The House of Travel Superstock and Stockcar Series gets under way in Rotorua tomorrow. Photo / Sportsweb Photography

"We have a good field of cars entered already," Hickey said.

"It's one of our pre-Christmas events but it's part of out House of Travel series."

She said with a good amount of classes and cars coming, including about 30 involved in the Ministocks, the night would provide spectators with "good, basic speedway racing".

"It will be good stock car racing, that's quite a big crowd favourite.

"You've got the crash and bash of the stock cars and the speed of the super stocks."

Good numbers have turned out to attend meets so far this season and although tomorrow nights event isn't the biggest meet of the season, Hickey is expecting about 2000 spectators to attend.

Racing starts at 7pm and people can pay at the gates on the night.

The second House of Travel Superstocks and Stockcars Series will take place on December 8.

House of Travel Superstocks and Stockcars Series

Round One: November 24

When: 7pm

Cost: $20 an adult, $10 a child and $50 for a family of two adults and up to four children.

Round Two: December 8