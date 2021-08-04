Taupō drug dealer and black market gun supplier Gordon McRae sent to prison

Gordon Mark McRae appears in the Rotorua District Court for sentencing. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Taupō drug dealer caught illegally acquiring guns for supply to the criminal black market and dealing large amounts of methamphetamine has been jailed for five years and four months.

Details of Gordon Mark McRae's offending reveal police stumbled on what he was up to while investigating drug dealing by Rotorua Killer Beez gang members.

Rotorua District Court Judge Tony Snell said his sentence had to denounce and deter similar offending where lethal firearms were put in the hands of criminals.

"This offending involves firearms, gangs and drugs. When you have all three in the picture it's not a pretty picture at all ... It must be stopped."

McRae, 34, appeared in court today for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to a raft of charges relating to getting others with gun licences to buy rifles which he then onsold on the black market.

He has admitted charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, conspiracy to unlawfully possess a firearm, offering to sell a pistol, supplying firearms to unlicensed individuals and two representative counts of supplying methamphetamine.

A police summary of facts revealed the "diverting" of firearms by McRae - through his licensed friends - was discovered by Rotorua police investigating the drug dealing by the Killer Beez gang.

Judge Snell quoted from the police's summary of facts which said police became aware of McRae's offending in December 2020.

A surveillance device warrant was issue by the High Court which authorised police to intercept the private communications of McRae and to monitor his movements through tracking devices.

The surveillance revealed McRae was also involved in the sale and supply of methamphetamine where he would orchestrate getting and distributing wholesale amounts of methamphetamine.

He would arrange to buy bulk amounts, generally in ounces, and would then supply it to associates and other street level dealers in the Taupō area.

McRae has never held a firearms licence. In 2020 he used his relationship with two associates who held firearms licences and convinced them to buy firearms on his behalf.

The firearms were acquired by McRae and were then onsold on the black market and were now in the hands of unlicensed people involved in the criminal world. None of the firearms have been recovered.

A pre-sentence report considered McRae "high concern" and of a high risk of reoffending.

McRae has told authorities he was "just a middle man" and was "blinded" by his drug addiction.

In delivering his sentence, Judge Snell said he needed to protect the community and give a sentence that showed the consequences of dealing drugs and selling illegal firearms to the criminal world.

Grace Banuelos appeared for the Crown and Brian Foote appeared for McRae.