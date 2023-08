A crash has closed the southbound lanes of the Taupō bypass. Image / Supplied

A crash closed southbound lanes on the Taupō bypass this morning.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the southbound lanes on State Highway 1 between Broadlands and Napier Rds were closed but northbound lanes remained open.

Delays were expected.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.