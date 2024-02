Police were called to a ram raid at a Koutu Rd store about 4am.

A Rotorua store has been ram-raided this mornng.

A police spokesman said police were called to a Koutu Rd store after a reported ram raid about 4am.

“The offenders used a vehicle to gain entry and left the scene before police arrived.

“One vehicle was recovered at the scene, and a second was found crashed near Rinaha Place.”

Inquiries were ongoing to find the offenders and establish what was taken from the store, the spokesman said.

