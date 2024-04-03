Rotorua fatal crash: Police say car may have crossed centreline

A 27-year-old Rotorua man died in the crash. Photo / NZME

Police say a car may have crossed the centreline in a fatal crash south of Rotorua early on Easter Sunday.

A 45-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in the crash and remains in a stable condition in Rotorua Hospital.

The man who died was a 27-year-old from Rotorua. His name has not yet been released by police.

He was one of seven people who died on New Zealand roads over Easter weekend. It was the highest toll since 2021, when seven people were killed.

The crash happened about 5am on State Highway 5 south of Rotorua near the intersection with Waipa State Mill Rd.

A police spokesman told the Rotorua Daily Post in a statement police were still investigating but initial indications were the northbound car, driven by the man who died, possibly crossed the centreline and collided with two oncoming vehicles.

The injured woman was travelling in one of the other vehicles.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward, particularly anyone who knew the movements of the vehicles before the crash.

In particular, police wanted to speak with people who saw a silver Mazda Atenza travelling along State Highway 5 about 5am.

The spokesperson said at this stage police had not heard from any further witnesses since their first appeal for more to come forward.

Anyone with information could call 105 or visit 105.police.govt.nz and reference file number 240331/6189.

