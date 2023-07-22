Police are seeking information following an incident in Rotorua. Photo / File

The police are seeking information after a woman was located with “unexplained serious injuries” in Rotorua.

The woman was located on Wrigley Rd around 2 am but was believed to have received the injuries at a separate location, police said in a written statement.

She was transported to Waikato Hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine what has occurred, police said.

If you have any information that may assist the police with its investigation, contact police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using update report.

Please reference file number: 230722/4164

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

More to come